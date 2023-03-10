KCR's Reaction to ED Notice to Kavitha

Responding to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice to MLC Kavitha in connection with the Delhi liquor police case , his father and Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekhar Rao said that they (ED officials) might arrest his daughter kavitha but he is not scared, he added.

Kavitha has been summoned by the ED for questioning in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. She will be appearing before the ED on Saturday, March 11.

Earlier today in New Delhi, Kavitha led a one day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar with a demand of introducing Women's reservation bill in the parliament.

