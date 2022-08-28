KCR's Proposal to Merge Raichur With Telangana Draws Flak

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday reacted to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's proposal to merge Raichur With Telangana. He said that there is no question of ceding one inch of land to another state. He said that all these comments were made to divert the attention of the people from the core issues in Telangana. He advised KCR to focus on improving Telangana.

Basavaraj Bommai said, "It is ridiculous. Raichur has a thermal plant, airport, and other developmental works are happening, lot of progress is taking place, and I have given enough funds this year under the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) and lots of grants are on the way."

Speaking to reporters in Raichur, he said, "There was strife and Telangana ended up as a separate state which was backward, it is still so. Let KCR focus on improving things there. We are committed to all-around development of Raichur and there is no question of ceding even an inch of land to another state for any reason."

At a TRS party event on August 17, KCR said that no other government in the country is implementing schemes like that of Telangana. He reportedly said the people of Raichur have been demanding that the district be merged with Telangana because of TRS' welfare programs.

After KCR's statement, Karnataka textiles minister Shankar B Patil Munenakoppa said, "The Karnataka government has identified Yadgir and Raichur as priority districts. Now, a lot of development will take place there. Keeping in mind the push Raichur would get, the Telangana chief minister raised the issue … which is far-fetched...This statement is politically motivated; hence it does not require any reaction."

Also Read: J&K: Ghulam Nabi Azad's New Party Is Not B-team To BJP, Says Azad's Aide