KCR's Pro Centre Decisions Would Dent Telangana's Development, Says TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy

TPCC chief and MP A Revanth Reddy criticised the state and centre governments. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are working hand in glove. BJP and TRS have a mutual understanding and the leaders of both the parties would support each other.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan at Delhi, Revanth Reddy said that Telangana MPs didn't raise a single issue related to the state during the Parliament’s session and the secret deal of KCR and BJP is evident.

Revanth Reddy alleged that TRS MPs led by J Santosh Kumar held a secret meeting with the PM. TPCC Chief questioned that why did Modi had a one-on-one meeting with TRS MPs. He said that Modi can conduct meeting publicly if there is no secret. Revanth Reddy lashed out at KCR and said that he is taking decisions supporting centre and this would cause a lot of damage to Telangana state.

On Tuesday Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called for opposition unity and met the leaders to chalk out a strategy to raise their voice against the ruling BJP. In the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said that,"The single motive to invite you is that we should unite. The more this voice unites, the more powerful it will become, the more difficult it will become for the BJP and RSS to suppress this voice."

