KCR Is Least Bothered About Rain Situation in State Says Revanth Reddy

TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He said that many parts of Telangana are witnessing heavy rainfall. Despite setting up relief and rescue operations, CM KCR is wasting the time by conducting press meets. Revanth Reddy compared KCR to that of Duryodhana.

Revanth Reddy criticised that KCR is the guru of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He further stated that did KCR forget the rules when he grabbed the leaders of other parties into his party. He questioned that Talasani Srinivas who won from the opposition party joined TRS and was given the minister post. He also added that KCR is the inspiration for people like Eknath Shinde.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana are likely to be lashed by localised extremely heavy rains till Tuesday (July 12), while heavy rainfall will drench the remaining regions for the next 4-5 days. The rest of the state will witness widespread rains that will continue to bring moisture over the region till Friday (July 15).

