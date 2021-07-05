KCR's Joke On KTR At Sircilla Meet Viral In Telangana Political Circles

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's wit and sense of humour is known to all. While addressing a public meeting in Sircilla on Sunday, KCR made some funny comments. KCR asserted whether Rama Rao(KTR) will feed him or not. He further added that many times he got deceived. He narrated one of his experiences where he was not fed after a meeting in Warangal. He said that the meeting continued till four in the evening and was not fed. After getting into the car, they felt very hungry. KCR said that they stopped near Yeshwanthpur and ate curd rice in a small hotel.

KCR said that KTR just asked him to come to Sircilla but now he is asking to sanction medical college. KCR kept the audience in Sircilla in splits with his dialogues.

On Sunday, KCR inaugurated many institutions and 2BHK houses in Rajanna Sircilla district. He first inaugurated 2BHK houses and then a nursing college and an international driving school for heavy vehicles and research centre along with the collectorate complex.

KCR said that the government would sanction everything that KTR promised this year itself except medical college. KCR assured that medical and engineering colleges would be sanctioned next year. He also assured that stipend for first year nursing students will be increased to Rs 5,000 and it will be Rs 7,000 for second-year students.