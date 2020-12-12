KCR's First Meeting With Amit Shah After GHMC War With BJP

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called Union Minister Amit Shah And Union Minister Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Friday to discuss about the funds for flood-affected Hyderabad and also various issues related to the state.

The Chief Minister had a 40-minute meeting with the home minister and urged him to release the pending funds as immediate assistance for floods faced by the state in October. He also sought funds for the state to develop backward areas.

KCR left for New Delhi on a three-day visit by a special flight from Begumpet on Friday afternoon.

KCR requested Shekhawat to increase the lifting capacity of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project from 2 to 3 tmcft per day.

KCR is also likely to visit PM Narendra Modi and other ministers in these two days. And to visit the site allocated by the Central government for the construction of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party office in New Delhi. KCR will return to Hyderabad on Sunday.