KCR's Birthday Celebrations For Three Days From Feb 15

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president and information technology minister KT Rama Rao called upon the party cadres to celebrate the 68th birthday of its founder and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on a grand scale for three days starting from February 15.

KTR on Sunday asked the party cadre to celebrate KCR's birthday by participating in social service activities like distribution of food, fruits, and clothes who were in need on February 15. The blood donation camps will be organized on February 16 and plantation and all religious prayers on February 17.

He further stated that the party workers can take up gift a smile programme. On the occasion of KCR’s birthday, Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organization headed by K Kavitha is organizing a state-level volleyball tournament in Hyderabad.

