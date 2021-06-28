KCR's All Party Meeting Highlights Key Decisions Taken

In an all party meeting conducted on Sunday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to provide financial aid of Rs. 10 lakh per family under the Chief Minister’s Dalit Empowerment scheme.

The scheme will be launched with an initial budget of Rs.1,200 crore. In the first phase, a total of 11,900 poorest Dalit families covering 100 families each from all the 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana will be benefitted. The money will be directly deposited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The financial aid of Rs. 10 lakh will be provided to the beneficiary without any bank guarantee. KCR and the other leaders opined that this scheme would change the lives of Dalits.

The speakers at the all party meeting felt that this would be the first step towards a casteless society and this scheme would stand as a model for the country. KCR appealed to the representatives of the political parties to give suggestions so that there is no involvement of middle men and the financial aid would be directly reached to the beneficiaries.

KCR said that, "For the current financial year, we initially allocated Rs1,000 crore for the CM Dalit Empowerment Scheme. The government is prepared to spend additional Rs. 500 crore. In addition to the allocations made under the SC sub-plan, we plan to spend Rs 35,000-40,000 crore over the next three to four years for the specific purpose. We must all come together and work for its effective implementation." KCR advised the Dalit youth to improve their skills and get employement opportunities.

SC Development Minister Koppula Eeshwar, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, BJP leader Mothkupalli Narsimhulu, CPM State secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram, CPI State secretary Chada Venkata Reddy, MIM MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Qadri, Telangana State SC and ST Commission chairman Errolla Srinivas, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar along with SC legislators and other senior officials, participated in the meeting.