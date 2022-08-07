KCR's Absence In NITI Aayog Meeting Is Against Federal Spirit: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao skipping the NITI Aayog meet held in New Delhi is against the federal spirit.

Speaking to the media at BJP office in New Delhi, Kishan Reddy said that KCR is in a fear that they would lose power as BJP gained strength in the state. He also said that not a single section in the state is satisfied with KCR's rule and they teach KCR a lesson in the next elections.

He further added that the KCR's decision is not good for the people of the state and the spirit of federalism.

"NITI Aayog is the highest forum to discuss the issues pertaining to the state and the country. Constitutional institutions should not be blamed for political vendetta. If KCR doesn't want to meet the Prime Minister, he may not but it is not right to blame NITI Aayog," Kishan Reddy said.