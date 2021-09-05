KCR Works To Strengthen Family Financially Not Telangana: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday participated in Praja Sangrama Yatra undertaken by Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay at Shivareddypeta in Vikarabad district. He alleged that KCR is busy strengthening his family financially and is deceiving the people of Telangana with his false promises. He further added that he is not at all concentrating on the welfare of the people.

He also asserted that KCR comes up with new schemes by sitting in his farmhouse whereas his colleagues will be busy filling up their pockets. He said that farmers, women, youth are supporting BJP and people are looking forward to a change in the state.

He along with Bandi Sanjay interacted with the farmers. He urged the people to bless the party to form a pro-poor and pro-farmer's government in Telangana.

Bandi Sanjay has launched the yatra to know the problems of the people and to explain to the people how KCR is cheating the people with his false promises.

Devendra Fadnavis claimed that "The padayatra will lead to the TRS going down in the next assembly elections in 2023 and the BJP's flag will flutter."