KCR Will Learn A Bitter Truth in Huzurabad Bypolls, Says Etela

Etela Rajender criticised Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao. He said that people of Telangana are unhappy with the ruling of CM KCR and they would definitely take revenge on him. He further stated that KCR was looking to act according to his will and wish during the elections but the Election Commission is under the control of centre. He said that they will not be quiet if KCR appoints polling officers of his choice.

Etela asserted that after the completion of Huzurabad bypolls he would tour across the length and breadth of Telangana. He said that KCR is acting against the law, he has taken power into his hands and is changing the police officials in his constituency. He said that CM KCR can buy leaders but he can't buy the people. Etela added that it is not possible for KCR to stop the leaders and supporters of BJP. The saffron party is sketching out perfect strategies to secure a win in the Huzurabad bypolls.

On the other hand, the TRS leadership is also coming up with news ways to win the bypolls. After Etela Rajender was dropped from the cabinet, the ruling party's leadership had roped in Ministers Gangula Kamalakar, Harish Rao, Vinod Kumar and other leaders to ensure that leaders don't sail with Etela. TRS succeeded in stopping many leaders from supporting Etela.