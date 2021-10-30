KCR Welcomed To Start Party In AP

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Information Minister Perni Nani welcomed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on his decision to launch his political party in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Following the Cabinet meeting, the Minister told reporters that he had read in the papers that KCR was considering forming his own political party in Andhra Pradesh since all of the people there wanted him to.

So when a scribe confirmed it, he said, "Did he say so? We also wish the same. We can adopt resolutions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State Assemblies that both states should be united again. We request KCR to merge both the States so that we can all live together. We have been saying this from the beginning. We invite KCR to come here."