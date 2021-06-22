KCR Visits Yadagirigutta to Check Progress Of Temple Work

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited Yadagirigutta on Monday and urged officials to complete Yadadri temple construction as soon as possible and to ensure adequate facilities to handle the influx of lakhs of pilgrims.

KCR is also believed to have made some recommendations to the authorities regarding the development works of the temple. KCR took a tour of the temple ring road and inspected the work around the temple premises. After that, he paid a visit to Narasimha Swamy temple and received blessings from the priests.

CM KCR asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to conduct a DGPS survey in areas under the Ring Road. KCR ordered that other construction projects inside and outside the temple be completed as soon as possible.

KCR inquired about the status of the Q Complex building, escalators, elevation, landscaping, Pushkarini, Kalyana Katta, car parking, and other work under development. KCR ordered the authorities to finish the temple building work in two and a half months.

The Telangana Chief Minister instructed them to take all necessary steps to ensure that the temple has enough drinking water. It is known that devotees throng the temple in large numbers once it is thrown open, so KCR asked officials to plan accordingly. The Telangana chief minister also promised to release funds from the government within a week for the construction of a bus depot and asked the RTC officials to start work.

Meanwhile, people residing near the ring road have submitted a letter to CM KCR seeking justice. The CM ordered the authorities to look into giving them first priority when it came to awarding stores in Temple City. Inside the ring road, he suggested a parking lot with a capacity to hold 5,000 cars.

