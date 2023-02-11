KCR to Visit Kondagattu on February 14

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple at kondagattu in Jagtial district on February 14. He will inspect the temple renovation works, a statement from the chief minister’s office said.

On February 7, the government sanctioned Rs.100 crore for development of the temple at Kondagattu and take up the temple renovation works per ‘Agamashastra’ to develop the historic temple into one of the most popular temples in the country.

