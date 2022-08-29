KCR to Visit Bihar on Aug 31, Likely to Discuss National Politics with Nitish Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit Bihar on August 31. According to an official release issued on Monday, the chief minister will give financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers who were martyred in Galwan valley.

He will also provide financial assistance to the families of the 12 Bihar workers who died in the recent fire accident in Hyderabad’s Bhoiguda, the release added.

KCR will distribute the cheques along with Bihar Chief Minister Kumar. He will hand over cheques for Rs 10 lakh to each family of martyred soldiers and Rs 5 lakh to each family of deceased migrant worker.

The CM’s Bihar tour was announced hours after KCR addressed a public meeting at Peddapalli in Telangana. Addressing a public meeting, he asked people to take a pledge to make “BJP-mukt Bharat in 2024”. He also said a government of farmers will be coming in future.

The proposed visit assumes political significance as Bihar CM Nitish Kumar recently broke his ties with the NDA and formed the government with RJD, Congress, CPI-ML (L), CPI, CPI(M) and HAM under the ‘Mahagathbandhan.’

“Both the Chief Ministers will discuss the national politics on this occasion,” the official release added.

It may be recalled here that KCR and his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren in March handed over cheques for Rs 10 lakh each to the family members of two jawans martyred in Galwan Valley clashes at the Chinese border.

