KCR Urges PM Modi To To Stop Singareni Coal Blocks Auction

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR)on Wednesday urged the Centre to stop auctioning of four coal blocks in Singareni Collieries mining companies which was proposed by the Union Coal Ministry. The CM wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to stop the auction of JBROC-3, Sravanpally OC, Koya Gudem OC-3 and KK-6 UG Block under Union Ministry's Trench 13, as it would adversely impact the needs under Singareni jurisdiction for coal," an official release said. He also urged the PM to allocate these blocks to the Singareni Company.

Singareni Collieries is producing 65 million tonnes of coal every year and plays a key role in catering to the needs of thermal power plants in Telangana, AP, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

After the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the maximum demand for power was 5,661 MW in 2014 in Telangana and by March 2021, it went up to 13,688 MWs, he said, pointing out that it is essential to supply coal uninterruptedly for the generation of thermal power.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is a Government coal mining company jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and the Centre.

Meanwhile, Singareni workers' unions have also called for a three-day strike starting from Thursday opposing the Union Government's move to auction four coal blocks in the Singareni.

