KCR Urges People to Discuss BJP’s Contribution for Telangana Development

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday launched a broadside against the BJP-led Central government and cautioned people of Telangana to remain vigilant and thwart any attempts to divide the nation in the name of religion and caste. He asked them not to fall into the trap of the BJP if they want the state to remain on an accelerated development path.

“There is a vile conspiracy to divide people in the name of caste and religion which is not good for the country and its progress. Many freedom fighters sacrificed their lives and spent decades in jails to give us this freedom. But people have suffered due to some inefficient rulers over the last 75 years,” KCR said.

He was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the integrated district collectorate complex of Medchal Malkajgiri district near Shamirpet on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister urged the people to put up a united fight against the divisive forces and move forward beyond caste and religion. He urged them to discuss the BJP’s contribution for the development of the nation especially Telangana in the last eight years.

He said people need to discuss why other States were unable to progress as much as a young State like Telangana could, in terms of basic amenities like drinking water and quality power supply.

“Telangana was the only State in the country to supply quality and uninterrupted power to all the sectors as well as drinking water to every household. Even Delhi is also unable to implement it. It was possible only because of the collective efforts of elected representatives, officials and people,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 10 crore each to seven Assembly constituencies in the district towards development works in addition to Rs 5 crore for constituency development fund. He also requested all the elected representatives to facilitate distribution of 46 lakh Aasara social security pension cards including 10 lakh new pensions.