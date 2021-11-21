KCR Urges Centre to Withdraw Cases Against Farmers

The Telangana government would pay an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the families of the 750 farmers who died in the farmers' protest, announced Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of three contentious agricultural laws that sparked a year-long protest by thousands of farmers ourside Delhi. "On behalf of the Telangana government, we would offer 3 lakh ex-gratia to the bereaved families of farmers who lost their lives in the farmers' protest," Rao stated.

"We request the Centre to compensate each bereaved family with a sum of Rs. 25 lakh," he added.

"We request the Central Government to remove the complaints lodged against the farmers (during the farmers' movement)," the chief minister said.

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao praised him on Twitter, saying, "Proud of Hon'ble @TelanganaCMO #KCR Garu for announcing 3 lakh ex-gratia to all the 750 plus farmers who lost life opposing the #FarmLaws in NCR." He further urged that the Government of India announces Rs. 25 lakh to each farmer family and that all cases be withdrawn unconditionally."

Since the regulations were implemented in 2020, thousands of farmers around the country have been opposing it. On the auspicious occasion of Guru Parab on Friday, the Prime Minister declared a major setback by announcing the repeal of farm laws.

"While apologising to the country," the Prime Minister remarked yesterday, "I want to express with a true and pure heart that maybe something was lacking in our attempts that we could not tell the reality to some of our farmer brothers."

Despite the statement, the farmers have stated that they would continue to protest until the laws are legally removed. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella group of more than 40 farmer bodies driving the protest, said on Saturday that the previously scheduled programmes will be carried out.