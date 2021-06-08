KCR Unlocks Telangana: Retains Night Curfew, Check Timing

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made a big decision to allow a few more hours of curfew relaxation during the day. In the latest announcement following a meeting with his cabinet minister which ran for hours, KCR said that the public can now move around till 5 pm. He also said a grace time of an hour would be given for office goers to reach back home. This will be in effect for the next ten days.

It is known that the TPR of COVID in Telangana has drastically come down with just 1.75 which is way below any other state. The Telangana Govt also conducted a huge Vaccination drive at Hitex in Hyderabad's Madhapur on Sunday where some 40,000 members were vaccinated.

Telangana CM said the new SOPs and night curfew timings would be issued soon.

Telangana CM KCR has ordered a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am. KCR held a review meeting with his Cabinet at 2 pm today during which some big decisions were made based on the reports submitted by the chief secretary among others.

రాష్ట్రంలో లాక్ డౌన్ ను జూన్ 10 నుంచి మరో పది రోజుల పాటు పొడిగించాలని రాష్ట్ర కేబినెట్ నిర్ణయించింది. ఉదయం 6 గంటల నుంచి సాయంత్రం 5 గంటల దాకా లాక్ డౌన్ సడలించాలని, సాయంత్రం 5 గంటల నుంచి 6 గంటల వరకు గంటపాటు ఎవరి గమ్యస్థానాలకు వారు చేరుకునేందుకు వెసులు బాటు కల్పించాలని నిర్ణయించింది — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 8, 2021

