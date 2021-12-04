KCR Thanks CJI NV Ramana For Choosing Hyderabad To Set Up IAMC

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao thanked Chief Justice of India NV Ramana for selecting Hyderbad to locate the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre. He said that on behalf of the government of Telangana and the people of Telangana, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to CJI NV Ramana for his decision to set up IAMC in Hyderabad. He spoke about how settlements used to be done in the olden days through Racha Banda.

He said that Hyderabad is an appropriate choice for IAMC and it has excellent connectivity with other places. He further stated that Hyderabad has emerged out as the global city in the recent past. He said that Hyderabad is the best location to set up IAMC.

CM Sri KCR speaking at IAMC Hyderabad Curtain Raiser and Stake Holders' Conclave https://t.co/ZbGF7AdUmq — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) December 4, 2021

Law Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, and Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, along with judges of Supreme Court of India as well as High Courts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, legal luminaries, and others participated in the inaugural session.

Addressing the inaugural session of International Arbitration and Mediation Centre Hyderabad Curtain Raiser Conclave at HICC Novotel on Saturday, CJI Ramana said that, "Before going to court, Justice Ramana advised that people should try to resolve their disputes through mediation, claiming that this would allow them to find solutions in less time. He believes that asset distribution should be addressed amicably among family members to prevent wasting time in the courts for years. He emphasised the importance of quickly resolving ongoing cases in various courts."