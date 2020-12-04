KCR, Telangana SEC Must Resign: Bandi Sanjay After HC Order

A circular issued by State Election Commission (SEC) declaring that ballot papers having 'distinguish mark' other than the instrument (arrow cross-mark rubber stamp) should be considered as a valid vote has been suspended by the Telangana High Court. HC also made it clear to the SEC to not declare the result of any ward where ballot papers with distinguished marks are in majority and can affect the result.

The order said that "If the number of ballot papers with ‘distinguish mark’ exceeds 100, the final result of that division should be kept pending." The result may be delayed only if the number of votes cast (ballots) with a label other than cross-arrows (Swastik) is greater than the majority secured by a candidate with ballots, not in question.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar hailed the High Court order on ballot papers. He asks the state election commissioner to resign in view of the high court order and also demands the resignation of Chief Minister, KCR. He accused the ruling TRS government of using every possible trick to win the election. Bandi Sanjay also sought a probe into the sudden increase in voting percentage in last hour in many polling stations.