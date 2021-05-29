KCR, Telangana Cabinet to Deliberate Over Lockdown Extension Tomorrow

The Telangana government may extend the lockdown by one more week, as per the latest buzz. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is going to hold a meeting with all the ministers on 30th May over the extension of the ongoing lockdown in the state.

Earlier, KCR the Telangana CM had announced that a State Cabinet meeting will be held on May 30 at 2 p.m. to discuss lockdown extension.

The state government has already allowed work related to agriculture produce, paddy and rice transport, and paddy supply to FCI while announcing the lockdown. In addition, the lockdown does not apply to other agri-based industries.

The TRS government has been taking tough action against those who are violating lockdown guidelines. And in tomorrow's review meeting, CM KCR might officially announce what action should be taken against lockdown violators.

On Thursday, Telangana reported 3,614 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 5.67 lakh, while the toll stood at 3207 with 18 more casualties. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 504, followed by Nalgonda (229) and Khammam (228).