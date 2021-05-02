KCR Takes Away Health Portfolio From Etela

In a major development, Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender was on Saturday stripped of his portfolio over the allegations of land grabbing on the outskirts of Achampet and Hakimpet of Medak district. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has transferred the portfolio to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao with immediate effect.

On Friday, all hell broke loose when it emerged that Etela had misused his power and was accused of forcibly taking away assigned lands from the farmers of Achampet and Hakimpet.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered a probe into this matter and instructed CS Somesh Kumar and Vigilance and Enforcement wing Director-General Purnachandra Rao to find out the truth in the allegations made against Etela.

The decision taken by CM KCR has shocked all.

Etela Rajender is an MLA from Huzurabad constituency. He is a four time MLA and one of the founding members of Telangana Rashtra Samiti.

On Saturday, Etela took to his Twitter and tweeted, "A big thank you to everyone who has assisted me during my stint as Medical and Health Minister of Telangana for the past two years, especially for the last 395 days working non-stop in the fight against Covid-19."