KCR Suggests Changes in Designs of New Secretariat Pillars

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited the construction site of the new secretariat on Tuesday. He took the stock of the progress of the work and directed the officials to complete the work as soon as possible. Nearly 70 percent of the works have been completed and it is likely to be ready by the Dasara festival this year.

KCR told the officials that they shouldn't compromise on the quality. He also went around the corridors and also examined the construction of the concrete walls, staircase, doors, and windows as well as the Ministers’ chambers, conference halls, workspaces of officers, and other employees. He directed the officials to plan the things in a proper way so that there will not be any unnecessary delay in the completion of the construction.

KCR told the officials that he wanted special designs in the stone carvings. The red stones have been obtained from Rajasthan. He also suggested some changes in the designs of the pillars. Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MP J Santosh Kumar, MLAs, Government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, and other top officials participated in the meeting.

