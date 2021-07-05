KCR Sircilla Tour: TRS Leader Alleges Police Misbehaved With Him

Workers of TRS and Police were involved in clashes near Sardarpur market yard, Siricilla when Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao visited the town on Sunday. While CM KCR was on his way to the market yard inauguration at Sardarpur, police dragged a specially challenged person, Srinivas while he was crossing the road thinking that he was going to start a protest. It is said that despite Srinivas telling police that he was former Chandrapet sarpanch and also a TRS leader, police dragged him, as a result he fell down.

Srinivas alleged that police didn't pay heed to his words and behaved in an inappropriate manner. Srinivas who was hurt with the attitude of police staged a protest on the road. Locals also supported Srinivas. A clash erupted between the locals and police. Locals demanded that police should apologise to Srinivas for dragging him and beating him. The situation was finally brought under control with the intervention of senior officials.