KCR Showers Sops: Telangana Govt Extends Aasara Pension to 57-65 Age Group

Aasara Pensions: Starting today, people who live in Telangana and are over 57 years of age will be eligible for Aasara pensions. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had promised during the last elections that the minimum age for receiving an old-age pension would be reduced from 60 to 57 years. On Sunday, he stated that the promise will be implemented beginning next month.

Currently, Aasara pensions are only granted to individuals over the age of 60 in Telangana. From next month, however, people over the age of 57 will be eligible for a pension. The authorities have already made preparations in accordance with CM KCR's orders.

As part of the Aasara pension programme, all those over the age of 57 will get a Rs 2,116 old-age pension. Aasara is available to white ration cardholders who are above the age of 57. The date of birth given on the voter card is used to calculate age.

The applicant's step land shall not be more than 7.5 acres, with no more than 3 acres each acre. A family annuity should not exceed Rs 1.5 lakh in villages, while in cities, it should not exceed Rs 2 lakh. For high-income business owners, there is no pension.

The Aasara pension is not applicable to doctors, contractors, other high-income professionals, or individuals who rely on their children to run their businesses. Aasara pensions will also not to given to retired government personnel or recipients of freedom fighter pension.

Furthermore, even if heavy vehicles are registered in their name, the pension plan would not be applicable, even if IT reports are completed. The children of beneficiaries should not be government, private, outsourced, or contract workers. Those who have reached the age of 57 and meet all the government's requirements are eligible for pensions.

Aged, widows, single women, beedi workers, teaching patients, weavers, strip workers, and AIDS patients in Telangana receive a pension of Rs 2,116. The same amount of Rs 3,116 is being given to handicapped people also.