KCR to Showcase Unity of Opposition at BRS First Plenary

The first BRS plenary will be held in Hyderabad on April 27. BRS President and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao plans to invite Chief Ministers and leaders of regional parties opposed to BJP as a show of force by the non-BJP parties against the BJP-led government at the Center. After party changed its name from TRS to BRS, this will be the first plenary meeting. The chief minister intends to invite M.K. Stalin of Tamil Nadu, Hemanth Soren of Jharkhand, Nitish Kumar of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav of Bihar's deputy chief minister, Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal, Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala, and other non-BJP national and regional leaders to the party's plenary and to a public meeting with them in the city.

The TRS has been having its annual plenary on April 27 to celebrate the party's foundation with the primary goal of attaining independent statehood for Telangana. KCR made the decision to change the party's name to BRS in October last year in order to entry into national politics and emerge as a rival to the BJP-led NDA at the Center in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As a result, on the occasion of Dasara renaming itself BRS on October 5, 2022, the TRS state executive approved a unanimous resolution and requested approval from the EC. On December 8, 2022, the EC approved the name change, and KCR formally inaugurated the BRS by flying the party flag on December 9, 2022.

There was debate inside the party as to whether the plenary should be held on April 27 or on December 8 when the EC approved the name change or on December 9 when the CM officially established the party.

According to the sources, the CM decided to conduct the plenary on April 27 on the grounds that the party was founded on this day in 2001 and that BRS is not a new party it just changed its name to BRS in December 2022.