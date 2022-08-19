KCR Should First Apologise and Then Step Foot Into Munugode: Komatireddy

NALGONDA: Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy came down heavily on the ruling TRS Party for making arrangements to hold a public meeting where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS chief was going to address in Munugode on the 20th of this month, just a day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah was to visit the constituency.

Speaking to the media in a press meeting on Friday, the leader stated that Amit Shah’s visit on the 21st to Munugode was confirmed a month and despite knowing that fact, the TRS leaders were making arrangements for KCR, he decried.

Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who had resigned from the party, is all set to join BJP in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah on August 21.

He is now coming to talk about the development in the region, but what has been developed in eight and a half years, he asked. There has been no development in the Nalgonda district either. As a matter of fact, the CM should apologise to the people of Munugode before he enters the place, Rajagopal Reddy said.

We had appealed to the Government a number of times about the problems plaguing the region, but there was no response from their end. Now just ahead of the Minister’s visit he showering sops, the former MLA alleged.

KCR has been forced to come out of his farmhouse and hold public meetings only due to the forthcoming Munugode by-election and this meeting was nothing short of a conspiracy he said.

Everyone knows how Siricilla and Siddipet were developed, but why the discrimination against Munugode, he asked. Komatireddy went on to list a slew of problems including the roads, drainages, and lack of schools and colleges in the constituency for which nothing had been done so far. The government has not yet completed the hospital to date he said, and the District in-charge Minister has prevented development funds from being given because of me being the Opposition MLA, he alleged.

Speaking further he said that the Shivannagudem, Rayanpally evacuees under the Mallannasagar project were promised compensation, which was not fulfilled till date. The victims are on hunger strike but the TRS government is not paying heed to their problems. But funds are being released whenenver there is a by election date announced, he scoffed. The people of Telangana should once again fight for the same self-respect as they did during the movement, Komatireddy said.

