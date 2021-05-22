KCR Serious Over Lockdown Violations in Telangana

The state is going through a crisis with no end in sight with respect to the number of COVID cases and deaths every day. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao conducted a review meeting with all the district collectors and superintendents of police (SPs) from the Warangal Collectorate on Friday.

KCR directed all the officials to enforce the lockdown strictly for 20 hours daily. He ordered them to take strict action against people who are breaking lockdown rules. He also directed them to impose restrictions on the crowding of people during the relaxation period of 6 am to 10 am.

Adding, he said, despite losing thousands of crores of rupees in revenue, the state government was implementing the lockdown till the 30th of this month to protect the health of people. The Chief Minister asked the police officials to make lockdown more stringent, and the district collectors were advised to review the implementation from time to time, noting that the number of positive cases has been declining due to the lockdown implemented over the last 11 days. He stated that the first phase of door-to-door health survey yielded positive results, and he requested that the second phase begin on Saturday.