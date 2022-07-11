KCR’s Attack on BJP Smokescreen to Hide Telangana Govt’s Failures: NV Subhash

Hyderabad: Amid war of words between BJP and the ruling TRS, the BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said that the Chief Minister cannot digest the fact that the prospects of the saffron party are on the rise in Telangana.

In his statement, NV Subhash criticised KCR for levelling allegations against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government at the Centre. He said KCR’s attack on Modi only showed his desperation and worried about his and his TRS party’s future.

Subhash said PM Modi’s recent successful public meeting in Hyderabad, KCR is sensing BJP’s graph is continuously rising in the state and therefore “has been making baseless and unprovoked attacks on the BJP at the Centre to cover up Telangana government's failures”.

KCR is attacking Modi after realising that people of the state are “determined to dethrone the corrupt and family ruled TRS government,” Telangana BJP leader alleged. He also said people are fed up with the TRS government and looking at BJP for an alternative.

“Once a revenue-surplus state, Telangana is now debt-ridden due to the wrong policies of KCR who only claims to be a good administrator,” Subhash said while adding the financial situation of the state is in a disarray due to mismanagement of the economic crisis.

Subhash remarked that KCR has not achieved anything in his rule of eight years. “His only achievement is luring legislators of other parties into his TRS,” he said.

