KCR Reviews Progress of New Telangana Secretariat Construction Works

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Thursday inspected the progress of the construction of the new Secretariat buildings at the Secretariat complex here. KCR who inspected the construction along with ministers and officials expressed satisfaction over the progress of works, an official release said. He examined the construction works in all aspects which are at an advanced stage. He discussed the progress with Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy and officials concerned.

He went around the Ministers' chambers, parking areas, chambers of secretaries and VIPs and others and gave a few suggestions to the officials and expressed happiness over the way the construction is taking place. KCR directed officials to ensure quality and also wanted them to study other Secretariat buildings in the country and to take good points from them.

It may be recollected that the foundation stone for the new Secretariat complex was laid in 2019 after the demolition of the old building which included a heritage building and a mosque.The Telangana government has allocated Rs 610 crore for the construction of a new Secretariat complex.

Images Source:Telangana CMO Facebook

Also Read: KCR Urges PM Modi To To Stop Singareni Coal Blocks Auction