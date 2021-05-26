KCR Reviews Irrigation Projects to Ensure No Shortage of Drinking Water

The Telangana Irrigation Department has been advised to work with Mission Bhagiratha officials to ensure that the Minimum Drawdown Level (MDDL) is maintained in all projects so that there is no shortage of drinking water.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a review meeting and stated that the water problem has been permanently solved by the revival of the Sri Ram Sagar Project, including the last ayacut areas of Suryapet and Thungathurthy. The Mallanna Sagar would benefit Husnabad, the former Medak district, Alair, Bhongir, and Jangaon districts, said KCR.

KCR went on to say that when the Sitarama project in Khammam district and the Devadula project in Warangal district is completed, they would serve the local needs. Similarly, officials in other districts were asked to finalise water management plans for irrigation projects in the Krishna and Godavari basins.

The state government has already set aside Rs 700 crores for various canal repair projects, with funds for operation and maintenance projects to be made available soon through the Principal Secretary of the Irrigation Department. "Once the water from the Kaleshwaram project is raised, it should continue to flow until it reaches the last acre," he said.

KCR also told officials to cancel the old tenders for the Nellikal Lift Irrigation Scheme and invite new tenders within the next week to irrigate 24,000 acres in the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency.

KCR also inquired about the development of the Sangameshwara and Basaveshwara lift irrigation schemes in the Sangareddy district. Officials were instructed to plan and send comprehensive project reports (DPRs) as soon as possible. He wanted to know how far the Paleru connection project was progressing as the Sitamma Sagar project got underway.

"We fought for Telangana with the primary goal of obtaining our fair share of irrigation water supplies. We were able to realise our target of one crore acres. We'll resolve the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and finish all outstanding projects," he added.