Hyderabad: TRS working president and IT minister KT Rama Rao is very active on social media, particularly on Twitter platform. Tagging the IT minister in his tweet, a user asked him to share the status of temple reconstruction in the Secretariat complex. KTR responded to the user’s tweet pertaining to the reconstruction of the temple saying the temple will be built and also the mosque and the church.

“Mandir Bhi Banega, Masjid Bhi Banega aur Church Bhi Banega! Aap Befikar Rahiye !!“, KTR tweeted.

Mandir Bhi Banega, Masjid Bhi Banega aur Church Bhi Banega! Aap Befikar Rahiye !! This is Telangana under the leadership of #KCR who respects all faiths equally & doesn’t indulge in politics in the guise of Religion https://t.co/VC3Sq8BcOf — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 17, 2022

He further added, “This is Telangana under the leadership of #KCR who respects all faiths equally & doesn’t indulge in politics in the guise of Religion.”

It may be recalled here that as part of reconstruction of the Secretariat complex, two mosques and a temple were razed during the demolition of government buildings. The Chief Minister K Chandrasekh Rao had expressed his regret over the demolition of places of worship within the Secretariat premises while promising to rebuild the religious places.

Last November, the Telangana government had laid down a foundation stone for the reconstruction of two mosques in the new Secretariat premises, however, the laying of foundation stone ceremony is yet to happen.