KCR to Reopen Schools and Colleges in Telangana From September

The Telangana government, on Monday, has decided to reopen schools and colleges in the state from September 1. Reports claim that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took the decision to resume classes as the Covid-19 cases in the state are in control.

In the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and other education department officials were present. The government intends to resume physical classes to schools, intermediate and higher education institutions where currently classes are being held online.

Chief Minister said that the government gave a nod to this decision after observing the health condition of Telangana and also various state governments’ move to reopen educational institutions. It was also decided that the rationalization process will be made depending upon the students’ strength, he added.

Rationalization is a process through which schools (or colleges) with surplus teachers will be integrated with those with few students to benefit both, thereby reducing the financial burden on state-run schools.

K Chandrasekhar Rao further directed the Panchayati raj and municipal administration departments to ensure that the government schools and colleges must be sanitized and kept ready for students in under a week’s time. He instructed the principals to take responsibility for checking their students’ health.