GAJWEL: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who is touring Gajwel constituency, released the Godavari waters flowing from Kondapochamma Reservoir into Sangareddy Canal on Tuesday. Later, the Godavari waters were released into the Gajwel canal at Pamulaparthi village in the Markook mandal.

The Godavari waters from Kondapochamma Sagar were released into Haldi Vagu at 6.12 km at Avusulapalli in Wargal mandal of Siddipet district. As per reports, 1,600 cusecs were released into the canal and it would take 10 days for the water to reach Nizam Sagar project. The water will keep Haldi Vagu and Manjeera flowing even during mid-summer. Since the Nizam Sagar project is downstream, the water will help farmers irrigate over 14,000 acres en route.

Initially, water was released from this canal into Wargal Mandal Chaudharypalli Bandham lake. From there, the Godavari waters reach Haldivagu via Nacharam, which will fill interconnected lakes like Vargal, Shakaram Dharmai and Amberpetkani lakes. The river stretches for a total length of 98 km and will joine Manjeera river in Kamareddy district over Yavapur and Nagulapalli in the Toopran mandal in Medak district. This will help in irrigating 14,268 acres, directly and indirectly, help in providing water supply for irrigating another 20,000 acres belonging to farmers in Banswada, Birukur, Nasrullabad, Nizamabad district, Bodhan, Kotagiri, Vargi, Armor etc. in Kamareddy district.

The Chief Minister, on reaching Avusulapalli performed special poojas to River Godavari before releasing the water. Later, the Chief Minister reached Palamulaparthi at Markook mandal of Siddipet to release Godavari water from Kondapochamma Sagar into Gajwel canal.

Chandrashekhar Rao was accompanied by Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashant Reddy and others.

