KCR Recalls Crisis Of Confidence During Telangana Movement

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the TRS party, which started with just a handful of leaders, has now emerged as one of the strongest parties in the country. KCR said that TRS has won the hearts of the people by implementing several welfare schemes.

Speaking on the occasion of the party completing 20 years of existence, KCR thanked everyone for electing him as the party president again. He recalled that the TRS party was started without any strategy and recalled the crisis of confidence that was prevalent at the time of the Telangana movement.

KCR stated that many movements have failed during India's Independence struggle, but the leaders didn't give up till Independence was achieved. KCR recalled the struggles of TRS leaders and their long journey to achieve statehood for Telangana.

He asserted that the Telangana government has implemented various schemes for the development of Telangana and said that the younger state stood as an example for many others. The Telangana CM said that the TRS party was successful in implementing Rythu Bhima, Rythu Bandhu, and other schemes in the state.

KCR stated that the TRS party has the power to eradicate poverty in the state. He said that Congress and BJP ruled the country for many years and resorted to cheap politics but didn't develop the nation. He said that he has his eyes set on Dalit Bandhu scheme and said that when Dalits are given a chance, they will shine. He further stated that the state is investing Rs. 1,70,000 crores on Dalit Bandhu and it would in turn yield Rs.10,00,000 lakh crore returns. KCR said that TRS is the only party that has the power to turn the state into Bangaru Telangana.