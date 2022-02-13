KCR Reacts to Hijab Row: Modi Turing Indian Silicon Valley Into Kashmir Valley

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is not leaving any stone unturned to criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP led government at the centre. Addressing a public meeting in Bhongir after inaugurating the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) district office on Saturday said that BJP gets the credit of turning Bengaluru from "Silicon Valley of India" into "Kashmir Valley" by raking up hijab controversy.

KCR further stated that very soon, the people of the country are going to be away from the BJP rule and it is better for the country. He termed Modi's regime as an utter flop government and said that he had come up with mad policies and further demanded that Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda should dismiss Assam Chief Minister Hemant Biswas Sharma for his offensive comments on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

KCR asserted that he is going to expose centre's corruption and some of the corruption deals taken by some of the union ministers. He lashed out at Modi for his recent remarks in Rajya Sabha on the formation of Telangana.

He said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also consulted him and discussed bringing up a progressive government.

Referring to Hijab Row that is going on in Karnataka, KCR said, "What is happening in Karnataka? Women and girls are being harassed in the name of religion. Bengaluru, the Indian Silicon Valley is being turned into Kashmir valley with religious fanaticism… If the eco and peace fabric of the country is ruined, who will come forward to invest and create employment opportunities."

