KCR Puts Rescue Teams on Standby as Torrential Rains Batter Telangana

HYDERABAD: With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rains for the coming five days at many places over Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) instructed officials to deploy rescue teams as a precautionary measure due to the rise in water level in Godavari river. The catchment areas were filling fast due to heavy showers in the upper reaches of Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) as per an official release. Several parts of the State were hit as torrential rains battered the state in the past 24 hours, prompting the state government to initiate relief measures. People in vulnerable areas were asked not to venture out of their homes as lakes and rivulets were overflowing.

In the wake of heavy rains in the Nizamabad district along with Balkonda constituency, the KCR directed Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy to take immediate precautionary measures. He also directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to send NDRF teams immediately as Nirmal town was already submerged. The CM directed the Collectors, SPs, Revenue, R&B department officials of Godavari watershed districts to take preventive measures to avoid any damage.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar also held a teleconference with the Collectors and SPs of 16 rain-affected districts to take stock of the prevailing situation. He also instructed that relief and rescue measures should be taken up on a war-footing to prevent any loss of life and damage to property.

The IMD weather bulletin predicts rains for the next five days, with extremely heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla and Kamareddy districts.

