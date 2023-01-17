KCR Public Meeting in Khammam Schedule

After the name change from TRS to BRS, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party is having its first public meeting in Khammam on January 18, Wednesday. The national leaders Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his counterparts from Punjab and Kerala, Bhagwant Mann and Pinarayi Vijayan, Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav were invited for the meeting. They will arrive in Hyderabad by this evening.State ministers will accord the grand welcome to the national leaders.

On January 18, Wednesday, the leaders will have breakfast with BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan and discuss national poltics and the importance of opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The leaders will leave for Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri to have darshan of the deity.

Then the leaders along with KCR will leave for Khammam in two helicopters. The KCR and the leaders will reach Khammam Collectorate to launch the Kanti Velugu, a mega eye screening programme covering the entire population of the State.

After that the leaders will take part in the public meeting from 2 pm to 5 pm.

