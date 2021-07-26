KCR Promises To Provide Reservations For Dalits In Allotment Of Businesses

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that Dalit Bandhu is not a government scheme but it is a movement. Speaking at the orientation program organized at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, KCR said that the future of the Dalit Bandhu depends upon the success in the Huzurabad constituency. He asked the Dalit representatives to work with commitment and coordination.

KCR further added that if the Dalit Bandhu Programme is successful, then it will pave the way for the economic development of not only Dalits but also Telangana state. He stressed the point that Dalits should stand together and should withdraw the cases that they have filed against each other in the police stations.

KCR said that "When the government itself is in your favor, the Dalit community must persevere in self-development and achieve success. The delegates at today’s conference must work like the watchdogs for the success of the scheme and in coordination with the government agencies, we must strengthen the scheme."

Chandrashekhar Rao promised to grant reservations for Dalits in the allotment of companies like liquor stores, rice mills, medical shops, and fertilizer shops, etc. He urged the authorities to explore other areas that have the potential for economic development and to take steps to offer reservations for Dalits in those sectors.

Not only financial aid will be provided through the Dalit Bandhu Scheme, but also a security fund would be formed on a permanent basis with the participation of the government and the beneficiary.