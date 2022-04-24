KCR, Prashant Kishor Meet What's Brewing?

Prashant Kishor is in Telangana. Yes... The poll strategist and Telangana Chief Minister had a day-long meeting on Saturday. KCR is likely to hold a meeting with PK even on Sunday. According to the reports, PK and his team have already submitted a report on KCR's rule, how schemes are being implemented, and whether people are satisfied with the schemes or not. It is said that PK and KCR will have discussions on national-level politics. PK is staying in Pragathi Bhavan's guest house.

For the last couple of days, we have been listening to the news stating that Prashant Kishor is likely to join Congress and it is said that he had also submitted a 600 pages report to High Command. Another news that is doing all the rounds is that PK shouldn't work with any party if he joins Congress.

What is going on in between TRS and Prashant Kishor is the question now? A few days ago, KCR and PK met and had discussions. KCR described PK as his best friend for the last eight years and he admitted that he is working with Prashant Kishor to bring a change in the country. KCR said that there is a vacuum in national politics and he is pursuing it now. He said that India will pursue a new path of revolution from 2024.

