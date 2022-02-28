KCR Prashant Kishor Hints At Possible Early Polls In Telangana

Political strategist Prashant Kishor's appearance in Telangana is creating a lot of news among the political circles. There is a discussion that Prashant Kishor was hired to develop a strategy for the upcoming polls and it is also giving a hint that there will be early polls in Telangnaa.

Prashant Kishor visited Kaleshwaram project in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Sunday. He was accompanied by actor Prakash Raj. According to the sources, Kishor may be hired as an adviser, as Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is planning to play a key role at the national level. It is said that Prashant Kishor is working behind the scenes for KCR.

Prashant Kishor and Prakash Raj also went to other reservoirs created under the Kaleshwaram project, including the Mallanna Sagar Reservoir. They are also expected to visit other reservoirs in Telangana as well.

Prakash Raj was also present in Mumbai last week, when KCR met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. We all know that Prakash Raj is strong critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

