KCR Posters Put Up In Varanasi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is planning to form an anti-BJP front and is working hard towards it. Many posters of KCR have been put up in the Varanasi segment. We all know that Varanasi is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency. Varanasi is painted in pink with Flexi banners in every corner of the temple town. "Welcome to Telangana Chief Minister KCR Ji to Uttar Pradesh" - read the posters and banners. Not only Flexi banners but also huge cut-outs of KCR have also appeared at many places in Varanasi.

On the Flexi boards and posters, one could find the schemes that are being implemented in Telangana, indicating that such schemes could be replicated in Uttar Pradesh if Samajwadi Party comes to power. But, KCR didn't go to Varanasi. After completing his four-day Delhi tour, KCR returned to Hyderabad.

Banners of KCR were put up at major junctions and also along the roads from the Ranchi airport to Jharkhand Chief Minister's official residence. It is all known knowledge that KCR has visited Jharkhand on Friday. On the banners, it was written, "Achiever of Telangana State, Visionary of Bangaru Telangana, Desh ki Netha and National Federal Front leader".

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar visited Jharkhand on Friday. He met the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Shibu Soren and recalled that Soren was the first guest to the launch of the TRS party's protest for a separate Telangana state in 2001. KCR said, "I told him talks are going on with different leaders in the country. I want to say that 75 years since independence, development has not reached up to the mark it should have. We remain backward on many parameters. China has developed, as have other countries. And today the government running the country is not doing it properly. It has to be remedied and we spoke about this."

He further stated that there is no anti-BJP front, anti-Congress front, third front, or fourth front and there was no clarity on what direction the agenda should take.

