KCR Politicisng Krishna River Water Dispute, Says Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan

Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and said that he is unnecessarily politicising Krishna river water dispute between the Telugu states. He said that the gazette has been prepared in accordance with the bifurcation act. According to the gazette, Harish Rao accepted 66% share of water to Andhra Pradesh and 33% share to Telangana. He commented that now Harish Rao is not in a position to ask the centre regarding the issue.

Telangana state government on July 3 declared that the state will henceforth utlise half of the Krishna river water. Telangana CM KCR said that the state would start drawing half of the Krishna water allocated to the Telugu states. After the bifurcation in 2014, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been sharing water in 66:34 ratio (512 TMC and 299 TMC respectively).