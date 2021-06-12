KCR Planning Surprise Visit To Villages, Cities From June 19

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is going to pay a surprise visit to gram panchayats and municipalities after June 19th. KCR said that two years have passed and the employees shouldn't take anything for granted. He made it clear that he is not going to spare any officer who neglects their duties. He clarified that he would visit the villages and cities to ascertain the progress in the improvement of civic amenities under Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragati programmes that have been taken up by the government recently.

The CM said that inspections would be carried out across the state after June 19. He said that for quite a long time, he didn't visit any place. He further added that he would also conduct surprise inspections across Telangana and check the progress of developmental activities in cities and villages and the performance of Panchayati Raj and Municipality officials.

CM KCR said that a meeting would be conducted with Additional Collectors in the districts and District Panchayat Officers (DPOs) to review field-level works in villages and cities on June 13th.

He held a review meeting with panchayat and municipal authorities along with MAUD Minister KTR and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Friday. He directed the officials to come up with a plan to prevent seasonal diseases in view of the monsoon.

KCR stated that Telangana is the only state in India that has been releasing Rs 339 crore for the development of panchayats and Rs 148 crore for municipalities every month to take up the developmental works.

KCR added that the palle pragathi and pattana pragathi have been yielding good results, so more developmental activities should be carried out. He instructed CS Somesh Kumar to prepare separate charts with all the details related to sanitation, greenery, planting of sapling, etc., The details of best and worst villages and mandals should be incorporated and should be given to him during the surprise inspection.