Ever since AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mooted the idea of three capitals, political leaders in other states are also trying to take a leaf out of him. In fact, YS Jagan’s neighbour and Telangana counterpart KCR is said to be working on the idea of having another capital for Telangana.

Though Telangana is much smaller and is compact in nature, KCR seems to feel that a second capital would give him better leverage politically. He is said to be toying with the idea of a second capital in Warangal. Warangal is centrally located and is closer to Khammam, Bhadrachalam, Karimnagar, and Mancherial. It is also connected by the railway lines and has an airhead. So, having a capital at Warangal will invoke the memories of the Kakatiya kingdom and position KCR as a builder of Modern Telangana.

Sources say that KCR is trying to build a narrative in favour of Warangal as the second capital. A movement is already picking up on the social media. Interestingly, neither BJP nor Congress can oppose this idea. So, KCR will go down as the builder of the new secretariat in Hyderabad and new capital in Warangal.