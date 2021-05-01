KCR Orders Probe Into Eatala Rajender's 'Land Grab' For Achampet Farm House

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ordered an inquiry into the reports of land encroachment on the outskirts of Achampet in Masaipet Mandal of Medak district, on Friday after allegations were levelled against health minister Etela Rajender.

The Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to conduct an investigation by the district collector into the land grabbing allegations and send a detailed report to him.

KCR also passed instructions to the Director General of Police (Vigilance) Purnachandra Rao to investigate the truth behind the allegations and to conduct a primary inquiry into the matter as soon as possible.

On Friday, a few farmers accused Rajender of grabbing about 20 acres of land in the Medak district's Achampet and Hakimpet.

Reacting to the allegations, Health Minister Eatala Rajender demanded a hearing by a sitting Judge in the matter and further added that his self-respect is more important to him than his position.

He also demanded an inquiry into his own property and stated that there are many leaders who have earned hundreds of crores of rupees through illegal means.

He said that he had told the Chief Minister about the allegations levelled against him. He said that the charges against him were a pre-planned sketch, intended to publicly defame him.

Eatala Rajender said, "A loan of Rs. 100 crores were borrowed from Canara Bank in 2016 for the establishment of a hatchery. The land that is being accused of being taken by me is still being used by the beneficiaries and does not fall under my properties."