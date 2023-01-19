Hyderabad: TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao of conspiring to defeat the Congress party in the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka. He alleged that a key leader of the Karnataka Congress Party was offered Rs. 500 crores to ensure its defeat in the next elections.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy said that poll reports suggest that Congress will win 130 seats in Karnataka and from Bellary to Raichur, the Congress party will win by a narrow margin of 25-30 seats. “ Isn't it true that KCR offered Rs.500 crore to a key leader from Karnataka to work for the defeat of the Congress party in those 30 seats? Wasn't it true that a bargain had taken place with him at a farmhouse, “ he questioned. This is not an allegation, but we are ready to prove this with evidence, he claimed.

The Congress MP also alleged that the intelligence officers working under the leadership of Prabhakar Rao were appointed in the state of Karnataka. They were collecting details of Congress supporters and those who would vote for them, he said. He questioned the absence of Janata Dal (Secular) leader Kumaraswamy from the Khammam meeting of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS). He said that Kumaraswamy after learning of KCR’s efforts to defeat the Congress in Karnataka to favour the BJP, refrained from coming to the BRS meeting held at Khammam, he alleged.

Also Read: PM Modi Common Target for KCR, Kejriwal, Akhilesh and Vijayan