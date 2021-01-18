KCR Obstructing Modi's Welfare Schemes In Telangana : Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also party's state observer for Telangana, today called upon the party workers to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of development and progress to every house in the state and expose the inefficient and corrupt practices of the KCR government.

Addressing the party leaders Chugh said the KCR government was deliberately and calculatedly defeating all the Central schemes which had been launched by the prime minister for the benefit of the poor. In fact, he said, the KCR government was creating hurdles in the implementation of a number of schemes that are meant for people in villages.

He said KCR had promoted nepotism in the state by projecting his family members as leaders of the party and has broken all records of corruption by forming the government on emotional grounds.

Chugh said the message of the Modi government's governance, all that it has delivered to the people of the country in the last seven years, needed to be taken to every house and family in the state. He exhorted the party workers to expose the failures of the KCR government to all people because people in the state are agitated and disappointed. "People are looking for a new hope and a new era to set in and it is the duty of the BJP workers to fulfil their aspirations'', Chugh said.

Lauding the Modi government for historic decisions like the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A and initiating the construction of Shri Ram Temple Chugh said the BJP must intensify its campaign in the state by promising the people good governance and honest administration.