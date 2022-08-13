KCR Nutritional Kits to be Launched Next Month in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is all set to launch ‘KCR Nutritional Kits’ next month for pregnant women at all government hospitals.

The KCR Nutritional Kits are aimed at improving the nutritional status of pregnant women, especially those who suffer from anaemia in Telangana. The KCR Nutritional Kits will be launched in nine districts including Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool and Vikarabad where anaemia deficiency among pregnant women is prevalent on a large scale.

A total of 1.5 lakh pregnant women will directly benefit from the special KCR Nutritional Kits in these districts. Each nutritional kit will cost Rs.2,000 and will be provided to pregnant women twice during the regular ANC check-ups in government hospitals. The kit will contain two kilograms of nutritional mix powder, two bottles, one kilogram of dates, three bottles of iron syrups, and 500 grams of ghee.

“The nutritional kits will be loaded with proteins, minerals and vitamins, which will go a long way in reducing anaemia and improve the percentage of haemoglobin among pregnant women in the nine districts, ” Health Minister T Harish Rao said here on Saturday.

Also Read: TT Player Naina Jaiswal Alleges Harassment on Instagram, Stalker Arrested